BNSF train derails near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A BNSF Railway train derailed near St. Cloud Saturday afternoon.
The company says six cars hauling rocks derailed at roughly 1 p.m.
No hazmat work was involved and no injuries were reported, said a spokesperson for the company.
The incident is currently being investigated added the spokesperson.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said the railroad crossing in Sauk Rapids was temporarily blocked due to the derailment.
Minnesota saw 344 train derailments from 2012 through 2022, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.
A train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed in Raymond back in March.
