High School Sports

KARE Prep Preview Show 9-21-2022
KARE Prep Preview Show 9-21-2022

KARE 11 prep football guru Randy Shaver and fired-up contributor Craig Norkus preview the biggest games of week 4, celebrate weeble of the week and much!

