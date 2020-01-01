Voter's Toolkit
Featured
- 2020 Voter Guide: What to know about Wisconsin's elections
- Election profiles: 2020 Minnesota races for U.S. Senate, House
- US Senate Race: Smith vs Lewis
- Two new Early Vote Centers opening in Minneapolis
- How to get your Minnesota absentee ballot
- Voting for judges: Why it's important and why some think the way we do it should change
- More small Minnesota communities are going 'mail-in only' this year due to COVID-19
More Voter's Toolkit resources
- Here's what happens to your Minnesota absentee ballot after you mail it back Voters Toolkit
- Ballot or application? How to tell the difference between different election mail Voters Toolkit
- How to register to vote in Minnesota Politics
- VERIFY: Who to contact if you feel intimidated at the polls VERIFY
- Here's how Minnesota election officials are keeping your mail-in ballot secure Voters Toolkit
- Federal judge upholds Minnesota's extended ballot counting Politics
- Getting a lot of political texts? Here's how to make them stop Elections
- Poll: Most Minnesotans still plan to vote in person this November Elections
- How Minnesota is protecting voters at the polls during the COVID-19 pandemic Voters Toolkit